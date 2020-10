Thrissur: The renowned Malayalam poet, Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri who recently won the Jnanpith Award, has been hospitalised.

He experienced severe discomfort after suffering a blockage in the urinary tract. He has been shifted immediately to Thrissur, High Tech Hospital.

Akkitham is in the Intensive Care Unit as there are concerns regarding his health, the poet’s son Narayanan Akkitham told the media.