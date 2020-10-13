State Film Awards announced…Read more!!

Thiruvananthapuram: Suraj Venjaramoodu and Kani Kusruthi won the state award for best actor last year. ‘Vasanthi’, directed by Rahman Brothers, is the best film. Lijo Jose Pellissery, who directed ‘Jellikettu’, is the best director.

Suraj who acted in ‘Android Kunjappan’ and ‘Vikruthi’. Suraj, who had earlier bagged the National Award for Best Actor, is the first to receive the state award. Kani Kusruthi was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in ‘Biryani’. Fahadh Faasil won Best Character Actor for his performance in ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ and Swasika Vijay won Best Character Actress in ‘Vasanthi’. Nivin Pauly won the Special Jury Mention for his performance in ‘Moothon’ and Annaben won the Special Jury Mention for his performance in ‘Helen’. The awards were announced by Minister A.K. Balan.

Award winners:

Best Actor: Suraj Venjaramoodu (Android Kunjappan)

Best Actress: Kani Kusruthi (Biryani)

Best Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery (Jellikettu)

Best Debut Director: Ratheesh Pothuval (Android Kunjappan)

Best Picture: Vasanthi (Director: Rahman Brothers)

Second Best Picture: Kenchira (Director: Manoj Kana)

Popular film with artistic value: Kumbalangi Knights

Best Character Actor: Fahad Fazil (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Character Actress: Swasika Vijay (Vasanthi)

Best Child Actress: Catherine Viji

Best Singer(Male): Najeem Arshad

Best Singer(Female): Madhushree Narayanan

Best Music Director: Sushin Shyam (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Dubbing Artist: Vineet (Lucifer, Kunjali Marakkar)

Best Picture Screenplay: Kiran Das (Ishq)

Best Screenplay: Rahman Brothers (Vasanthi)

Best Sound Mixing: Kannan Ganapathi