18,000 tonnes of waste have been generated in India since June…

India generated about 18,006 tonnes of Covid-19 biomedical waste in the last four months, Maharashtra contributing the maximum 3,587 tonnes to it. Around 5,500 tonnes of Covid-19 waste was generated across the country in September, the maximum for a month so far.

As per reports from state pollution control boards, all states and Union Territories have since June generated 18,006 tonnes of Covid-19-related biomedical waste which is being collected, treated and disposed of by 198 common biomedical waste treatment facilities. Covid-19 biomedical waste could include PPE kits, masks, shoe covers, gloves, human tissues, items contaminated with blood, body fluids like dressings, plaster casts, cotton swabs, beddings contaminated with blood or body fluid, blood bags, needles, syringes etc.

Maharashtra, generated 3,587 tonnes of Covid-19 waste in four months — 524 tonnes in June, 1,180 tonnes in July, 1,359 tonnes in August and 524 tonnes in September. Tamil Nadu generated 1,737 tonnes of Covid-19 waste, Gujarat (1,638 tonnes), Kerala (1,516 tonnes), Uttar Pradesh (1,432 tonnes), Delhi (1,400 tonnes), Karnataka (1,380 tonnes) and West Bengal (1,000 tonnes).

The CPCB had in March issued specific guidelines for handling, treatment and disposal of such waste at healthcare facilities, quarantine centres, homes, sample collection centers, laboratories, pollution control boards, urban local bodies and common biomedical waste treatment facilities.