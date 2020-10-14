Covid-19 Updates: 477 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 324 new coronavirus cases along with 477 recoveries and 5 deaths were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 92 among expatriate workers, 229 contacts of active cases, and 3 travel related.
The total infection tally has mounted to 76,272 . The total number of recoveries climbed to 72,164. The death toll rose to 285. 10,399 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on October 13.
There are currently 52 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 87 cases receiving treatment. 3,771 cases are stable out of a total of 3,823 active cases.
Out of 10399 COVID-19 tests carried out on 13 October 2020, 324 new cases have been detected among 92 expatriate workers, 229 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 3 are travel related. There were 477 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 72164 pic.twitter.com/kPIEAWbKqh
— ????? ????? | ????? ??????? ?? (@MOH_Bahrain) October 13, 2020
