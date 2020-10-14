Covid-19 Updates: 477 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 324 new coronavirus cases along with 477 recoveries and 5 deaths were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 92 among expatriate workers, 229 contacts of active cases, and 3 travel related.

The total infection tally has mounted to 76,272 . The total number of recoveries climbed to 72,164. The death toll rose to 285. 10,399 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on October 13.

There are currently 52 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 87 cases receiving treatment. 3,771 cases are stable out of a total of 3,823 active cases.