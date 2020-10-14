“I felt like superman”; Trumps says after treatment

US President Donald Trump has said that he felt like a “Superman” after his experimental COVID-19 treatment and boasted about his new immunity to the disease which has claimed the lives of 216,000 Americans. Trump was tested positive for COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to a military hospital for three nights and four days, declared himself cured after he was treated with an experimental antibody drug cocktail. White House doctors have now cleared him for holding election rallies.

Addressing his supporters in Pennsylvania, another battleground State, Trump, 74, thanked the doctors that treated him. “All I know is I took something, whatever the hell it was, I felt good very quickly. I don’t know what it was, antibodies, antibodies. I don’t know. I took it, I said I felt like superman”. Trump said, that “one great thing about being president if you’re not feeling 100 percent you have more doctors than you thought existed in the world. I was surrounded by like 14 of them. Where are you from? I’m from this one. Where are you from? I’m from Johns Hopkins, I’m from Walter Reed. But what great, talented people. They did a great job.” Boosting his new immunity to the disease, Trump said he can kiss everyone in the audience.