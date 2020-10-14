IPL 2020:- “Dhoni umpiring system is perfect”; Watch umpire stops declaring wide after MS Dhoni’s furious reaction!!!

The 19th over of the SRH chase against CSK in the match no. 29 of IPL 2020 witnessed a controversial incident when umpire Paul Reiffel surprisingly decided against calling a delivery wide during a crucial juncture of the game. Shardul Thakur bowled a wide yorker and replay showed that the ball was outside the tramline, however, the umpire decided not to call it a wide especially after seeming to call one initially. Reiffel began to stretch his arms to signal a wide but then he withdrew himself from doing so after seeing an angry MS Dhoni protesting.

The replay later showed that it was indeed a wide delivery and should have been given. SRH skipper David Warner, who was sitting in the dugout, was disappointed to see what transpired in the middle and even had his hands stretched questioning the way the decision was made. Defending a modest 168-runs target, CSK restricted SRH to 147/8 in the allotted 20 overs. With the win, MS Dhoni’s side climbed to the sixth position and they now have six points from eight games.