“Irresponsible behaviour”; Japanese swimmer suspended for taking her GF to ‘love hotel’…Know more?

Four-time world champion, Japanese swimmer Daiya Seto has been banned from competitions for having an extramarital affair exposed by a tabloid. The 26-year-old was caught on camera in September by a gossip magazine picking up his girlfriend and taking her to a “love hotel”. Seto apologized for his “irresponsible behaviour”.

Seto, the reigning world champion in the men’s 200 and 400m individual medley, resigned as captain of Japan’s Olympic swim team last month after admitting to the affair. “How can I apologize? I have been asking myself if I can, but I think my apology is to continue swimming, restoring the trust of my family, who have been deeply hurt by my irresponsible behaviour,” he quoted.

“I would like to seriously face swimming with the determination to start over so that my family and everyone will recognise me as a swimmer again. I’m really sorry,” added Seto, who a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.