Musk’s company to expand the Las Vegas tunnel network….

The Las Vegas Convention released a map showing proposed tunnels to be built by Musk’s Boring Co. extending as far north to downtown Las Vegas and as far south to Allegiant Stadium, a distance of about 7 miles. The map also marks stops at hotels along the Las Vegas Strip, including Harrah’s, Caesars Palace and Luxor.

Before the Boring Co. completed tunnels that scheduled to open in January, under the Las Vegas Convention Center complex. The convention center project planned to debut in time for CES, the annual consumer electronics show, but that event will now take place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We are very excited about the future of Loop transportation in Las Vegas,” Boring Co. president said.

The county commission in August approved plans from two hotels, the Wynn and Resorts World, to use Loop tunnels to connect their properties to the convention center sites. Rides underneath the convention center are set to be free to visitors, but it is unclear what the charge would be elsewhere, or how those tunnels would be financed. The map shows a line extending to McCarran International Airport, but no stop indicated at the airport. Airport authorities are evaluating the Loop idea, including issues such as whether the airport has enough room for the tunnels and the associated crowds of people waiting to use them.