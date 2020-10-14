Weird!!! This Young artist has a “macabre hobby” of collecting dead mosquitoes!!! Take a look

In childhood, everyone has hobbies of collecting something like coin collection, stamp collection, feather collection. But now a young artist has revealed that she has a weird hobby of keeping every mosquito she kills, numbering her ‘victims’ in a rather macabre collection. Delisha Day showed two pictures side by side as part of the currently very popular ‘how it started, how it’s going’ challenge.

For the ‘how it started’ image, Delisha can be seen to have caught one single mosquito, captioned with a celebratory ‘brooo I just caught a macchar [mosquito]’. By the second picture, things have taken a slightly darker and more dramatic turn… For her ‘how it’s going’ photo, Delisha revealed a gruesome-looking exercise book with a page which appears to have been torn straight from the ‘we’re concerned about our spooky child’ bit of a haunted house movie. It would appear Delisha’s mosquito death toll has now surpassed the 80 marks, with the squished corpses taped side-by-side taped in chillingly orderly rows. It’s unclear at the time of writing why exactly Delisha chooses to pursue this morbid pastime. Some have suggested she’s simply interested in entomology – the study of insects while others have wondered whether or not she has a particular vendetta against mosquitoes.

how it started how it's going pic.twitter.com/5vVAGgxWm9 — shreya (@zynapsed) October 8, 2020