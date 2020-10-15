BMW launched 2 Series Gran Coupe in India: Know the price and features

Premium car makers in the world, BMW had launched its latest 2 Series Gran Coupe in India.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has been built on a front-wheel-drive platform The car measures 4,526 mm in length and is wider at 1,800 mm.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe comes equipped with safety features like six airbags, ABS, dynamic traction control, dynamic brake control, EBD, parking assistant with rearview camera, wheel slip limitation technology, etc.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe include a large-sized kidney grille up-front which is flanked by sweptback LED headlamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights and dual exhaust tips.

It also comes with dual-tone interior theme, frame-less doors, shark-fin antenna, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch MID, dual-zone climate control, and electrically adjustable front seats.

The car is powered with 2.0-litre diesel engine which delivers 190 PS of maximum power. In petrol version, it comes with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which is known to churn out 192 PS.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has starting price of Rs. 39.3 lakh for the 220d Sport Line variant. The 220d M Sport variant comes at a price tag of Rs.41.4 lakh.