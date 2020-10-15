COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases still in a rise…

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 7789 people in the Kerala state today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said this after the Covid review meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. 23 deaths were confirmed due to Covid. 50,154 samples were tested within 24 hours. 7082 people have been cured.

9,40,517 people are currently under treatment. 6486 people were infected due to contact. There are 1049 people who do not know the source. Of those diagnosed with the disease, 128 are health workers. The CM said that 1246 cases were confirmed in Kozhikode and 1209 in Ernakulam.