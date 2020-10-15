“Enjoy your life as a student because it is the best time”: World Students’ Day…

World Students’ Day is celebrated on October 15 worldwide to commemorate the birth anniversary of A. P. J. Abdul Kalam who was a great scientist and teacher. The United Nations declared October 15 as World Students’ Day in 2010 to honour his efforts on promoting education.

Kalam was the 11th president of India from 2002 to 2007 and is also known as the “People’s President” who was loved by most citizens. He always loved to teach and had said he’d like best to be remembered as a teacher. Popularly known as the ‘Missile Man of India’, Kalam was born in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu on October 15, 1931. The theme of World Students’ Day 2020 is ‘Learning for people, planet, prosperity, and peace’.

Kalam was not just a politician and aerospace scientist, he was also a teacher. He wanted the world to remember him as a teacher. Kalam died on July 27, 2015, doing what he loved the most. He was delivering a lecture to the students of IIM Shillong when he suffered a stroke and fell down the stage.