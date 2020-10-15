IPL 2020:- Watch Virat Kohli’s hilarious dancing skills on the pitch; it’s really thrilling..

The RCB skipper Virat Kohli just changes the vibe when he steps on the field. Today while practicing ahead of the match against Kings XI Punjab a hilarious dancing video of Kohli went viral. The video clip of Kohli showcasing his dancing talents was so funny that even his teammates were laughing out loud. Kohli once again proved that he is a proper entertainer who likes to goof around and release the tension in his camp.

This is not the first time we have seen Virat Kohli having the time of his life before a match. Often he imitates the bowling action of his teammates and sometimes he turns the cricket field into a dance floor. Much like the previous few encounters the pitch at Sharjah slowed down drastically which made shot-making challenges. At one point it seemed RCB will post a total of nearing 200 a flurry of wickets completely changed the momentum of the RCB batting display. In the end, the Chris Morris and Isuru Udana show propelled the RCB total to 171 runs after their allotted 20 overs.