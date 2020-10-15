“Kothu”… New film by Sibi Malayil pulls the trigger…

Kothu is a new film by director Sibi Malayil. The film is being produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner of Gold Coin Motion Pictures.

After ‘Ayyappannum Koshiyum’ and ‘Naayaat’, this is another film produced by Gold Coin Motion Pictures. This is a film adaptation of a story that took place in a village in North Malabar where a group of innocent people live. Ultimately the story of this film takes place in the depths of friendship. The major roles in the film is done by Asif Ali and the up-coming artist Roshan Mathew.

The character of Haseena, played by Nikhila Vimal, is a major turning point in the story. Ranjith also plays a strong character in the film. Friendship, love, humor, hatred the the major themes. The story of the “Kothu” stands apart by a few elements as it goes through the whole of human nature. The film is based on humor, which is found in the midst of great tension. The film is scripted by Ehamanth Kumar, who has won five state government awards for Best Drama Actor. The shooting of this film will be completed in Kozhikode and Kannur.

Suresh Krishna, Sudev Nair, Vigilesh, Sreelashmi, Shivan Sopanam, Atul and many other newcomers are starring in this film. Kailas Menon sings the songs of Hari Narayanan and Manu Manjith. Prashanth Raveendran is the cinematographer. The art direction is by Prashanth Madhav.

Makeup- Shajichalpally, Costume – Design by Sameera Saneesh, Chief Associate Director – Gireesh Marar, Production Controller.-Sudharman Vallikkunnu, Project Designer- Badshah, Executive Producer.- Agnivesh Ranjith.