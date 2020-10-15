Man locked wife inside toilet for over a year

In a shocking incident, a man had locked his wife in a toilet for more than a year. The shocking incident is reported from Rishpur village in Panipat in Haryana. The police had arrested the man.

The woman aged 35 was rescued from the toilet on Wednesday. She was rescued by a team of district women and child welfare department officials.

“I received information that a woman was locked in the toilet for over a year. I come here with my team. When we reached here, we found that it was true. It seems that woman has not eaten anything for many days,” a officer of the women and child welfare department said.

” We have registered a complaint and we will take action after investigation. It is being said that the woman is mentally unstable. We will take the advice of the doctor and proceed further,” said the police.