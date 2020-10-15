PM Modi’s net worth increased this year; Want to know his bank balance, savings, etc..Check here

The property of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2020 has increased by 36 lakh compared to the previous year 2019. However, the property of Home Minister Amit Shah has decreased this year compared to last year. According to the latest declaration of assets released by PM Modi, his total assets have been Rs 2.85 crore as of June 30, 2020, compared to Rs 2.49 crore last year.

Check out his assets

Cash in hand: PM Modi had Rs 31,450 as cash in hand.

Details of Bank accounts: PM Modi’s bank balance was Rs 3,38,173 with SBI Gandhinagar NSC Branch. His Bank FDR and MOD balance were Rs 1,60,28,039 at the same bank.

Details of investment in Bonds: L&T Infrastructure Bond (Tax Saving) worth Rs 20,000.

Details of investment in NSS, LIC: PM had National Savings Certificates (Post) worth Rs 8,43,124 and Life Insurance Policies worth Rs 1,50,957.

Jewelry and valuable thing(s): PM Modi had four pieces of gold rings that weigh approximately 45 grams. Their approximate value was Rs 1,51,875.

Residential buildings: PM Modi owns Plot No. 401/A in Sector-1, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, with three other joint owners, each having an equal share of 25 percent. The total area of the plot is 3,531.45 sq. ft. The property worth Rs 1,30,488. An investment worth Rs 2,47,208 has been done on the land. The current market value of the plot is approximately Rs 1,10,00,000.