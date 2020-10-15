Unaware of the change in travel rules; 40 Keralites stranded in Dubai airport

Dubai:- Many Indians and other nationals, including about 40 Keralites, who arrived in Dubai on visitor visas was unaware of the change in travel rules, were stranded at the Dubai International Airport. They said they had been told by authorities that visitors on tourist-visas would have to carry 2,000 dirhams (about Rs 40,000) in hand. In addition, they have to produce their hotel booking document and, if any, relatives in Dubai, their accommodation details should be produced. Passengers are demanding that the Indian Consulate should intervene and find a solution to their problem. Most of those who came to Dubai were ordinary people looking for work.

Those who left Kannur on a Go Air flight at 6.30 pm yesterday and arrived at the Dubai International Airport at 9 pm were trapped. One of the passengers told that Dubai immigration officials asked them unless they had 2,000 dirhams in their hands they could not leave the airport. But the officials at the Dubai Directorate General of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) said that a small number of visitors on tourist visas without hotel reservations or return ticket bookings were detained at the airport.