“You are a terrorist, you spread terrorism”; Kashmiri woman assaulted and abused by landowner…

Delhi:- A Kashmiri woman was allegedly assaulted and abused by the landlady. The woman, Noor Bhat, took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal wherein the landlady of her rented accommodation in a South Delhi locality had barged into her house along with another man and attacked her.

THIS IS WHAT SHE DID!!! pic.twitter.com/DRkP5B8Q5O — Noor (@noorbhat1998) October 14, 2020

The owner entered her house with another man, whom she had never seen before, and called them ‘terrorists’ as they were from Kashmir. She wrote that the incident took place in front of a police officer accusing the woman of vandalism and ransacking. The argument had broken out between the two over a “rent dispute”, according to reports. Bhat was quoted in media reports saying that the woman had entered her flat in her absence and had taken out her belongings including, furniture, her passport, and clothes.

The man literally pushed me and the landlady as well tried to attack me , all in front of DELHI POLICE — Noor (@noorbhat1998) October 14, 2020

Bhat alleged that the woman threatened her saying that she would burn her face with cigarettes. “You are a terrorist, you spread terrorism. Your father is a terrorist. Mulle Kashmiri,” Bhat’s landlady reportedly shouted at her. Bhat alleged that the woman assaulted her, pulled her hair, and grabbed her by her shoulders. The Delhi Police are registering an FIR over Bhat’s complaint under section 448 for trespassing, 323 for voluntary causing hurt and 457 for housebreaking by night. The police said the Kashmiri woman had shifted to this flat in June but had defaulted in rent and electricity bill payment.