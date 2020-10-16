A tweet about taking Asian family out for a meal goes viral….

A man settled in England shared problems with taking his Asian family out for a meal, but discovered that there were plenty of people who had the same issues.

Aadil Hanif, tweeted about how difficult is it to take Asian parents out for a meal. He complained that his mother always claimed that she could make it better, while his father always argues about how it was a waste of money. He also says that his siblings were no better than his parents given their complaints.

The tweet got nearly 30,000 likes but also received a lot of responses from people saying that they’d had similar experiences. Many remarked about how “scarily accurate” his description was and many spoke of their own experiences of taking their parents out for a meal.