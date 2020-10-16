Amid this pandemic situation, PM Modi to hold 12 rallies!!! Check out its dates and venues

Patna: Amid this pandemic situation Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) to held a12 rallied for the election campaign in Bihar. PM’s schedule was confirmed by BJP’s election in-charge for Bihar, Devendra Fadnavis on Friday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be present alongside PM Modi in most of these rallies. Other senior leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar like Sushil Modi, Jitan Ram Manjhi are also expected to join the Prime Minister’s election rallies in the state.

The BJP will get over four lakh party workers with smartphones and around 10,000 social media ‘commandos’ to ensure PM Modi’s rallies reach the largest audience. The designated social media ‘commandos’ and the four lakh ‘smartphone warriors’ will hold the charge of showing Modi’s speeches in every nook and corner of the state, said sources. ‘He is tired and can’t handle Bihar’: Tejashwi Yadav rips into CM Nitish Kumar over developmental issues.

Dates and Venues

October 23 – Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur

October 28 – Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna

November 1 – Chahapra, East Champaran and Samastipur

November 3 – West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria