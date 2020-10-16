DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

Ban on overseas travel lifted

Oct 16, 2020, 01:51 pm IST

The ban on overseas travel was lifted by the government. The Philippines government has decided to lift the ban on overseas travel. The Coronavirus Task Force in the country has announced this.

Non-essential overseas travel will be allowed from October 21. The ban on overseas travel was imposed in July.

Also Read: New international passenger flights announced 

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Filipinos intending to leave the country must have negative antigen test results, confirmed plane tickets, and health and travel insurance.

Tags
Oct 16, 2020, 01:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button