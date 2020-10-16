Ban on overseas travel lifted

The ban on overseas travel was lifted by the government. The Philippines government has decided to lift the ban on overseas travel. The Coronavirus Task Force in the country has announced this.

Non-essential overseas travel will be allowed from October 21. The ban on overseas travel was imposed in July.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Filipinos intending to leave the country must have negative antigen test results, confirmed plane tickets, and health and travel insurance.