Bihar elections: Narendra Modi’s Doppelganger contesting from Hathua seat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lookalike Abhinandam Pathak is set to contest elections from Hathua constituency in the Gopalganj district of Bihar. People confuse him for the PM because his face resembles that of Modi. Pathak has filed his nomination papers as a candidate for the Vanchit Samaj Party.

Pathak is originally from Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Currently, he lives in Savannah village of Phulwaria block of Gopalganj, Bihar. When he was asked about his appearance, Pathak said, “This is just a coincidence. Modi reached power but did not fulfill any promise. Now let’s see what happens next. I have come into politics to fight for the poor.” He will be facing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Social Welfare Minister Ramsevak Singh in this election. He said that Singh has represented Hathua in the Legislative Assembly many times, however, he has not been able to do the welfare of his region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again spearhead BJP’s election campaign in Bihar and will hold as many as 12 rallies in the state during the electioneering phase. Bihar will witness a three-phased election on October 28, November 3, and 7. The Bihar Assembly Election Results will be declared on November 10.