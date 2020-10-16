Commodity Market: Gold prices slides down

In the commodity market the price of gold has slipped down.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December gold futures were down Rs.50,653 per 10 gram while silver futures edged slightly lower to Rs. 61,512 per kg. In the previous session, gold prices edged up 0.3% while silver rates fell 0.3%.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.37,360 down by Rs. 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4670 down by Rs.25.

In the international market, the price of spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,906.39 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.2% to $24.26 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.2% to $866.05.