Covid-19 Updates: 1,618 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 1,412 new coronavirus cases along with 1,618 recoveries and 3 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases had reached at 112,849. The overall recoveries had reached at 104,943. The death toll has reached at 455.

As many as 116,470 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. .Till now UAE has conducted more than 11.33 million tests.