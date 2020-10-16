Covid-19 Updates: 452 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 333 new coronavirus cases along with 452 recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 96 expatriate workers, 231 contacts of active cases, and 6 travel related.

The overall infection tally reached at 76,272 . The total number of recoveries climbed to 73,013. The death toll stands at 289. As many as 10,922 Covid-19 tests were carried out on October 15.

There are currently 47 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 88 cases receiving treatment. 3,605 cases are stable out of a total of 3,652 active cases.