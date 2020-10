Former Army chief arrested on drug trafficking and money laundering charges

Former Army chief has been arrested on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in US has arrested the former Army Chief at Los Angeles International Airport.

Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos, the former Mexican defense secretary has been arrested by the US agency. Salvador Cienfuegos had led the Mexican army for six years under ex-President Enrique Peña Nieto.

Also Read: Panchayati Raj Minister dies due to Covid-19

Cienfuegos served from 2012 to 2018 as secretary of defense under Peña Nieto. He is the highest-ranking former Cabinet official arrested since the top Mexican security official Genaro Garcia Luna was arrested in Texas in 2019. Garcia Luna, who served under former President Felipe Calderón, has pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard has confirmed the arrest of Cienfuegos.