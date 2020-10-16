Horrifying!!! “I felt something tickling my ear”: Know what…Watch!!!

A video on social media shows a giant spider inside a headphone. Perth resident Olly Hurst shared a video of the arachnid perched inside as he tries to get it out by banging the headphones.

“I absolutely knew I could feel something tickling my ear,” the man said. As he keeps tapping the device and the insect refuses to budge, Hurst is heard saying: “He doesn’t want to come out. He is happy in there”.

Watch the video here:

"I felt something tickling my ear": Huntsman spider found hiding in earmuffs NOOOPE! ???Perth plumber Olly Hurst got the fright of his life when he took off his earmuffs to find a huntsman spider hiding inside.He said he could feel something tickling his ear ?Is this what nightmares are made of? What would you do if this happened to you?? Olly Hurst Julkaissut ABC Perth Perjantaina 9. lokakuuta 2020

“Drop the earmuffs and run like the wind! How scary,” one user commented, while another asked: “Did you burn your headphones?” The Australian Museum says that “Despite their often large and hairy appearance, huntsman spiders are not considered to be dangerous spiders. As with most spiders, they do possess venom, and a bite may cause some ill effects. However, they are quite reluctant to bite, and will usually try to run away rather than be aggressive.”