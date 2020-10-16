IPL 2020 updates:- Mumbai Indians beats Kolkata Knight Riders in a magnificent match!!!

Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the win, Mumbai topped the points table. Opener Quinton de Cock, who was batting brilliantly, helped Mumbai to a comfortable victory. De Cock was unbeaten on 78 off 44 balls with three sixes and nine fours. Mumbai openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton Decock gave Mumbai a good start as they chased down a 149-run target. The opening partnership ended after adding 94 runs. Shivam Mavi dismissed Rohit for 35 off 36 balls, including six and five fours. Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for 10. Hardik Pandya was unbeaten on 21 off 11 balls. Earlier, new captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat first. Kolkata Knight Riders were 148 for five in 20 overs.