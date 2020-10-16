New travel guidelines issued in UAE

New guidelines for passengers has been issued in UAE. The new travel guidelines were issued in Dubai by the Dubai Airports.

Dubai airport authority made it clear that all the tourists who arrive at Dubai without a confirmed return ticket will be repatriated.

“Passengers with visit and tourist visas arriving (in) Dubai without a return ticket will be not be permitted entry, and it is the sole responsibility of the airline to arrange and cover the cost of a ticket/ flight to return their passenger to the country of origin”, said the statement issued by the Dubai Airport Authority.

Several passengers from South Asian countries got stranded at Dubai International Airport because they failed to meet the entry requirements. Approximately 200 passengers from India got stranded at the airport.