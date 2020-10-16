DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Panchayati Raj Minister dies due to Covid-19

Oct 16, 2020, 10:39 am IST

Another prominent leader has died of Covid-19 in the country. Veteran Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Kapil Deo Kamat has died of Covid-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna . He was aged 69. He was undergoing treatment in AIIMS.

He had been a minister in Bihar fore the last 10 years. He was tested positive for coronavirus on last week.

“He was a skilled administrator and a popular politician. I am personally saddened by his death. His death has caused irreparable damage in political and social fields,” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conveyed his condolences .

