Panchayati Raj Minister dies due to Covid-19

Another prominent leader has died of Covid-19 in the country. Veteran Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Kapil Deo Kamat has died of Covid-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna . He was aged 69. He was undergoing treatment in AIIMS.
He had been a minister in Bihar fore the last 10 years. He was tested positive for coronavirus on last week.
“He was a skilled administrator and a popular politician. I am personally saddened by his death. His death has caused irreparable damage in political and social fields,” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conveyed his condolences .
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ( in file pic) expresses condolences on the demise of State Panchayati Raj Minister Kapil Deo Kamat pic.twitter.com/joNXjLmlIL
— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020
