Popular singer tests positive for Covid-19

Popular Bollywood playback singer has tested positive for Covid-19. Kumar Sanu, the popular singer has tested coronavirus positive.

“Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you, Team KS”, confirming the news, his team wrote on his official Facebook page .

On the professional front, Kumar Sanu has given a great number of hits in the Bollywood industry. Some of his songs include– Dheere Dheere, Aankh Marey, Chura Ke Dil Mera, Woh Ladki Bohot Yaad Aati Hai, amongst others.