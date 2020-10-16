The image of this newborn baby trying to remove the doctor’s mask turns into a symbol of ‘HOPE’….

The photo of a newborn baby trying to remove a doctor’s surgical mask has gone viral on social media. The photo was shared by UAE-based gynaecologist Dr. Samer Cheaib.

The doctor can be seen holding the newborn baby his hands as it pulls his mask revealing his giant smile. “We all want a sign that we are going to take off the mask soon,” Dr Cheaib wrote while sharing the picture.

The picture didn’t take much time to go viral on social media. The photo is giving people hope for a better future, with many saying that it should be the photo of the year. One user said, “What a beautiful and meaningful picture. And the baby already knows what is right…we need to breathe!” Another wrote, “It’s the best emotions that I have ever seen!”