Virat Kohli becomes the first player to play 200 matches in T20…

Yesterday’s match added yet an other feather on Virat Kohli’s cap. Kohli became the first ever player in T20 cricket to play 200 matches for a single team. Ever since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has played for RCB and has no intentions of leaving the team any time soon.

He has played 185 matches for RCB in the IPL, but there was other 15 occasions, where he represented the team in the now-defunct Champions League T20. In those matches, he scored 424 runs while in the IPL, Kohli has amassed more than 5600 runs and is the highest run-getter in the IPL ever.

England’s James Hildreth is the next in the list of most matches played for a single team. He has represented Somerset in 196 matches so far scoring 3694 runs with 16 half-centuries and a century to his name. The third player on the charts is the Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni having featured in the yellow jersey on 198 occasions.