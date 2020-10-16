Watch this man scratch his back using JCB excavator….

The bizarre video is circulating the internet. An Indian man can be seen scratching his back using the huge excavator of the humongous machine.

The man with the bare back is seen trying hard to scratch it with the help of a cloth but fails. He starts moving towards the JCB while using it to scratch the itchy back. Finally, he can be seen standing before a JCB, his back towards the shovel. The excavator of the JCB goes down the length of his back twice. Towards the end of the video, in order to tease him, the operator of the JCB gets the excavator in front of this face. The video ends with the man laughing after seeing the excavator right in front of him.

However, this is not the first time that the machine which is used to excavate debris and transfer raw materials at construction sites has been customised to suit the needs of Indians. In February this year, the machine was used by women as a platform for climbing down a truck.