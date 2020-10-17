A Paris teacher was beheaded after showing class cartoons of Prophet Muhammad….

A teacher was beheaded in Paris after hosting a class discussion with secondary school students about cartoons of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. The killer, who was armed with a knife and a plastic pellet gun, was later shot dead by officers. French authorities have launched an anti-terror investigation.

The victim was a history and geography teacher, and the police told that the teacher had shown cartoons depicting the prophet to his class. His alleged attacker was reported to be 18 years old, of Chechen origin and born in Moscow. “One of our citizens was assassinated tonight because he was a teacher, because he taught students about the liberty of expression, the liberty to believe or not to believe. “Our countryman was the victim of a cowardly attack. The victim of an Islamist terrorist attack”, said the President

It was the second terrorism-related incident since a trial began into the January 2015 massacre at the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, which had published cartoons depicting Muhammad. Three weeks ago, an 18-year-old from Pakistan was arrested after stabbing two people outside the Charlie Hebdo offices.