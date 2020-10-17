COVID-19 live updates:- Covid cases sees a sudden rise today

Thiruvananthapuram: COVID has confirmed 9016 people in the state today. Of the 52,067 samples tested, 9016 were confirmed COVID, Health Minister KK Shailaja said. The worst affected districts are Malappuram 1519, Thrissur 1109, Ernakulam 1022, Kozhikode 926, Thiruvananthapuram 848, Palakkad 688, Kollam 656, Alappuzha 629, Kannur 464, Kottayam 411, Kasaragod 280, Pathanamthitta 203, Idukki 140 and Wayanad 121.

Today, 127 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 7464 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 1321 is not clear. The worst affected districts are Malappuram 1445, Thrissur 1079, Ernakulam 525, Kozhikode 888, Thiruvananthapuram 576, Palakkad 383, Kollam 651, Alappuzha 604, Kannur 328, Kottayam 358, Kasaragod 270, Pathanamthitta 153, Idukki 87 and Wayanad 117.

The test results of 7991 people who were diagnosed and treated were negative. Thiruvananthapuram 860, Kollam 718, Pathanamthitta 302, Alappuzha 529, Kottayam 217, Idukki 63, Ernakulam 941, Thrissur 1227, Palakkad 343, Malappuram 513, Kozhikode 1057, Wayanad 144, Kannur 561 and Kasaragod 516 were found to be negative today. With this, 96,004 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 2,36,989 have so far been freed from Covid.