IPL 2020 live updates:- DC vs CSK; Delhi capitals registered their 7th win today

Delhi capitals won the match against Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets with 1 ball left. By the win, Delhi Capitals (DC) moved to the top of the standings with their seventh win of the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign after they defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets on Saturday. The Capitals were better on the day as they continued their good run in the tournament beating Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in Dubai to go a step closer to booking a playoff berth. Opting to bat first, Faf Du Plessis continued his good form as he scored a fifty. He along with Shane Watson laid the platform for fireworks at the backend and it was Rayudu and Jadeja who gave the finishing touches to help Chennai post a healthy 179 for four in 20 overs. Also Read – DC vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2020 Match 33, Sharjah: Dhawan’s Maiden IPL Ton Powers Delhi to Five-Wicket Win. Chasing 180 to win, the Capitals got off to a disastrous start as they lost Shaw and Rahane early. But it was Dhawan who continued his purple patch and hit a third consecutive fifty to help his side gun down the target. With the five-wicket win, the Capitals edge Mumbai to go top of the points table. While MI is at No 2, they are followed by Bangalore and Kolkata at No 3 and 4 respectively.