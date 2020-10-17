Music with bottles and toy train…Watch this viral video…

A video from a Japanese television show feature members of a musical group consisting of over 130 women, arranging bottles along a toy train track. The arrangement is done in such a way that when the train passes through, hitting the bottles, it plays the ‘William Tell Overture’.

Viewed over one million times, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and impressed netizens. “I’d want too much money to take the time and effort to put this together, but I’m glad these people did. It’s brilliant, and I don’t know why,” read one of the comments.