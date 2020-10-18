An unexpected guest joins the firefighters of California to douse the wildfires!!! Take a look at who it is

California:-An unexpected guest visited the helicopter with the firefighters inside on a water drop mission in California to douse the wildfires. A photo has been doing the rounds on social media where the bird is casually perched upon the cockpit, without bothering anyone during the all-important mission. The photo was clicked by the pilot named Dal Alpiner. “It’s odd to haven owl in the aircraft. It’s unheard of to have it enter while the helo is in-flight. It’s an unexplainable and magical miracle for it to stay with you for several water drops, then leave just as it arrived- safe and unannounced,” the caption said. It was stated that the bird was taking refuge from the fire from Sierra National Forest which is why it decided to hitch a tiny ride with the helicopter.

The picture went viral as soon as it was posted. The internet was baffled as well as amazed to see this very image. For many, it seemed like the owl was ‘thanking’ the firefighters and the pilot for ‘rescuing’ it from the fire. Rarely such instances take place so it was obvious that it will be cherished for a long time to come as well. Netizens took to the comments section to express their amazement. “Exhilarating brush with a superb flier. Wildlife is beautiful,” one user said. Some also wondered as to how the owl managed to enter the helicopter which would be traveling at a much higher speed. Talking to a local news agency, American Helicopter Flight Instructor, Matthew Dowdy, stated that this was possible because they both were traveling at the same speed.