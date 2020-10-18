“Shashi Tharoor is defaming Bharat globally” ; BJP hits out at Tharoor for his remark at a Pakistan stage!!!

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tensed up the Modi government while speaking at Lahore Literature Festival interrogating India’s conduct of the COVID-19 epidemic. Mocking India in his virtual speech, Tharoor raised several topics from US President Donald Trump’s February visit to the Tablighi Jamaat and desired validation for Rahul Gandhi saying the former Congress president had cautioned the Modi government about the pandemic but the PM failed to perform.

“The Indian government is not doing well and the people realize this. Rahul Gandhi mentioned as early as February that COVID-19 must be taken seriously otherwise India will face economic catastrophe so he should get credit for it,” said Tharoor.

We are fighting against discrimination and prejudice in India arising because of covid 19. Tablighi Jamaat super-spreader event was used to explain open bigotry and discrimination against the Muslims, Tharoor said. Reacting to Tharoor’s statements, the BJP launched a derogatory attack on the MP for ‘defaming’ India at a Pakistan stage. Calling out Congress for its love for Pakistan, the BJP said, “it is so foolish and juvenile for someone who calls himself an intellectual to say what he said by painting Rahul Gandhi as modern-day Nostradamus.”Modi bashing seems to be the flavor for the Congressmen, the BJP said.

CJI S A Bobde while hearing petitions pointed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and others seeking action against media organization providing communal color to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Tablighi Jamaat congregation had called ‘Freedom of speech’ one of the most abused freedoms in the recent times. Former Governor of Meghalaya Tathagata Roy said, “Saddened to see the only other all-India party mouthing Paki propaganda. And at the head is of course it’s smart-alecky spokesperson adept only at using inscrutable English. Comes from being headed by an overgrown adolescent.”