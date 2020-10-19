Aadhaar PVC card; Here’s all you need to know about the convenient and secure Aadhaar PVC

The new Aadhaar PVC card comes with enhanced security features and is more convenient to carry. The security features include QR code with photograph and demographic details, hologram, micro text, ghost image, issue, and print date, and embossed Aadhaar logo. The ATM or debit card-sized Aadhaar PVC card can be obtained at a nominal price of ?50. It is easy to carry as it conveniently fits in your wallet. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made provisions for Aadhaar cardholders to order the new Aadhaar PVC card even if your mobile number is not registered in Aadhaar.

Here is how you can order for the new Aadhaar PVC Card if you don’t have a registered mobile number:

1) Log-in to the official UIDAI website.

2) In the ‘My Aadhaar section’, click on the ‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’

3) Enter your Aadhaar Number (UID) or Enrollment ID (EID).

4)Now, enter the security code or captcha you see in the picture. and click on the ‘My mobile number is not registered’.

5) Enter the mobile number on which you wish to receive the OTP.

6) Input the OTP received on the mobile number. Check the T&C checkbox and submit.

7) After submitting, you will have a preview of the PVC card in front of you.

8) Click on Make Payment. Select the online payment mode and pay.

9) The page will redirect to a payment gateway where you have to make a payment of ?50 (inclusive of GST & speed post charges).

10) Your Aadhaar PVC card will be ordered as soon as payment is made.