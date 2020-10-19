Couple exchange wedding vows with a unique twist…Watch!!!

This one couple who exchanged vows on a pier, along the US-Canada border, so families from both sides could witness the ceremony.

Lindsay Clowes and Alex Leckie got married in an outdoor ceremony along the St. Croix River in Canada’s New Brunswick province where family members from the neighbouring country watched through binoculars. The bride’s family lives on the US side in Maine. The couple’s American family were standing on a wharf on the other side of the river, waving and cheering all along. Watch their wedding:

A short video of Lindsay’s border wedding! Love the horns. ?? ???? Guitar music played by Chloe… #loveisnotcancelled Julkaissut Leslie Reeve Bernardini Torstaina 15. lokakuuta 2020

“After I told my mom about this idea, I think she was on the phone with the mayor in St. Stephen about two seconds later to find out if it was possible for us to pull this off,” she told. “The wind just seemed to stop just for our ceremony. It was just wonderful”.