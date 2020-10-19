IPL 2020 live updates; KXIP vs MI; Kings XI Punjab won the match in double super over

Dubai: Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians in the most exciting match of the 2020 IPL. The winners were determined by the second Super Over of the match, which ended in a draw in the allotted over and the Super Over. In the second super over, Punjab chased down Mumbai’s 12-run target with four balls to spare. Batting first in the allotted overs, Mumbai scored 176 for six while Punjab ended the innings at 176 for six. With this, the match was moving towards a super over. The match continued into the second Super Over with both teams scoring five runs each in the first Super Over. The two teams were level after 40 overs at 176 each. Then after the first Super Over at 5 runs. In the second super over, KXIP chases down 12 runs from 4 balls.

Batting first in the Super Over, Punjab scored just five runs. Nicholas Puran and K.L.Rahul were expelled. In reply, Quinton Decock and captain Rohit Sharma came on for Mumbai. Mumbai also scored five runs in the first super over. With this, the match extended to the second super over to decide the winners. Mumbai scored 11 runs in the second over. Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal put on four runs for the victory.