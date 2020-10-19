“Not Messi, just a moose”, Watch the moose showing off its dribbling skills…

While a group of teenagers was playing a soccer game a moose invaded the pitch out of nowhere and managed to get hold of the ball.

The later part of the video is what went viral. The animal got playful with the ball and showed off some epic dribbling skills. A video of the incident shows the animal bouncing the ball a few times between its hooves before aiming a 20-yard kick towards the goal.

“This moose wandered onto a football field in Homer and decided to join in on the Homer Mariners’ pickup soccer game, even attempting a shot at the goal! According to Brent Escolta, who recorded this very Alaskan moment, the moose walked toward the players, approached the soccer ball, and started to play with it”, said user on Instagram.