Want to improve your vocabulary? Try these Shashi Tharoor vocab test…it’s praiseworthy

Oct 19, 2020, 07:41 pm IST

Shashi Tharoor has always helped one in improving their English vocabulary with his baffling ‘Tharoorian Dictionary’ and we should always thank him for this. He is netizen’s favorite wordsmith who never let anyone berate over Indian culture by his controversial and frankly absurd.

  1.  FARRAGO

A. Lies
B. A confused mixture
C. Misleading

ans:- B

2. FATUOUS

A.Pointless
B. Irritating
C. Bloated.

ans:- A

3. CALUMNY

A.Distress
B. Annoying.
C. Slander.

ans:- C

4. SNOLLYGOSTER

A. An unfair law
B. A shrewd, unprincipled politician
C. A bad example

ans:- C

5. LACUNAE

A.Secrets
B. Large quantity
C. An unfilled space

ans:- C

A. A sudden feeling of excitement or fear
B. A cause of dispute.
C. Feeling of hopelessness

7. PEURILE

A.Underdeveloped
B.Childishly silly and immature.
C. Irresponsible

ans:- A

8. RODOMONTADE

A.Easily conceited
B. Rebel without a cause
C. Boastful or inflated talk or behavior.

ans :- C

