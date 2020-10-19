Want to improve your vocabulary? Try these Shashi Tharoor vocab test…it’s praiseworthy

Shashi Tharoor has always helped one in improving their English vocabulary with his baffling ‘Tharoorian Dictionary’ and we should always thank him for this. He is netizen’s favorite wordsmith who never let anyone berate over Indian culture by his controversial and frankly absurd.

FARRAGO

A. Lies

B. A confused mixture

C. Misleading

ans:- B

2. FATUOUS

A.Pointless

B. Irritating

C. Bloated.

ans:- A

3. CALUMNY

A.Distress

B. Annoying.

C. Slander.

ans:- C

4. SNOLLYGOSTER

A. An unfair law

B. A shrewd, unprincipled politician

C. A bad example

ans:- C

5. LACUNAE

A.Secrets

B. Large quantity

C. An unfilled space

ans:- C



A. A sudden feeling of excitement or fear

B. A cause of dispute.

C. Feeling of hopelessness

7. PEURILE

Their harassment was puerile. One so-called journalist even asked "why do you have an evil laugh?" Another called me a murderer&added "sir"! https://t.co/QVmTVm5BaM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 3, 2017

A.Underdeveloped

B.Childishly silly and immature.

C. Irresponsible

ans:- A

8. RODOMONTADE

To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 13, 2017

A.Easily conceited

B. Rebel without a cause

C. Boastful or inflated talk or behavior.

ans :- C