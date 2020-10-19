Watch this man cut pineapple using bare hand…

Most people like to eat pineapple as fruit or juices. Even so, peeling and cleaning a pineapple can be a daunting task. Now going viral on social media is a video of an easy pineapple cut. That too with bare hands.

The video shows a sliced pineapple being eaten without the aid of any tools. Famous singer John Nonny has shared a video of him expertly slicing pineapple. John and friend are in the video. At the suggestion of a friend, John just slices the pineapple with his bare hands.

The friend who hands the pineapple to Johnny is telling him how to cut it with his bare hands. To do this, the top leaf of the pineapple is removed and held firmly on the ground. Then it rolls on the ground. Hit the ground again in a circle as before. Now when you peel from the peel of the pineapple, you can see that it comes in small pieces.

The three-minute video went viral in an instant. Many people share the video saying that they have been suffering with knives and other things for so long and that we all got used to cutting pineapples by mistake.