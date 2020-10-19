Watch this toddler winning hearts on social media by singing classical music….

The video, posted by Sandhya, a journalist, features a boy sitting with a man and practising what seems to be Natya sangeet to the tunes of a harmonium. The boy, with utmost dedication attempts to perfect his taal and sur, as he listens and imitates the man singing to the tune of a harmonium.

Little fella has no chill — Sandhya (@TheRestlessQuil) October 18, 2020

The duo’s concert delighted many on the internet with many applauding the boy for his skills. Others also appreciated the man for encouraging the boy during their practice session. Natya sangeet, a form of Indian classical and semi-classical music is one of the popular forms of vocal arts in Maharashtra.