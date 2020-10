The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country.

1,077 new coronavirus cases along with 1,502 recoveries and 4 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 117594. The total recoveries has reached at 110313. The death toll has reached at 470.

112,196 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus total tests done till now has reached over 11.8 million .