Indian Railway cancelled, short-terminated and diverted trains: See the full list

The Indian Railway has cancelled some trains. The Northern Railway has cancelled, short-terminated and diverted some trains. This was done considering the farmers’ agitation in Punjab against farm bills.

Also Read: ‘When your great-grandfather was in power, we were losing territories to the Chinese government’

CANCELLED TRAINS

02425/02426 New Delhi- Jammutawi-New Delhi Rajdhani express special train journey (commencing from October 19 to 20)

22439/22440 New Delhi- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- New Delhi Vande Bharat express train journey (commencing on October 19)

02461 New Delhi- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra express special train journey (commencing from October 20 to 21)

02462 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- NewDelhi express special train journey (commencing from October 19 to 20)

02011/ 02012 New Delhi- Kalka – New Delhi Shatabdi express special train journey and the 02029/ 02030 New Delhi- Amritsar – New Delhi Shatabdi express special train (commencing from October 19 to 20).

02054/ 02053Haridwar – Amritsar – Haridwar Jan Shatabdi express special train journey (commencing from October 20 to 21)

02422 Jammutawi -Ajmer express special train journey commencing on October 20 has been cancelled while the 02421 Ajmer – Jammutawi express special train journey commencing on October 21 has also been cancelled.

02231 Lucknow -Chandigarh express special train journey (commencing on October 20)

02232 Chandigarh-Lucknow express special train journey (commencing on October 21)

04887 Barmer – Rishikesh express special train journey (commencing on October 20)

04888 Rishikesh-Barmer express special train journey (commencing on October 21)

04519/ 04520 Delhi -Bhatinda -Delhi express special train and the 02471/ 02472 Sriganganagar- Delhi -Sriganganagar express special train (commencing on October 20)

SHORT TERMINATED

02903 Mumbai Central- Amritsar express train journey (commencing from October 17 to 18) short terminated at Ambala.

02904 Amritsar- Mumbai Central express train journey (commencing from October 19 to 20) has been short originate from Ambala, partially cancelled between Ambala – Amritsar-Ambala.

02925 Bandra Terminus- Amritsar express train journey (commencing from October 18 to 19) short terminated at Ambala.

02926 Amritsar- Bandra Terminus express train journey (commencing from October 20 to 21) have been short originated from Ambala, partially cancelled between Ambala – Amritsar- Ambala.

02715 Nanded – Amritsar express train journey (commencing from October 18 to 19) short terminated at New Delhi.

02716 Amritsar-Nanded express train journey (commencing from October 20 to 21) short originate from New Delhi, partially cancelled between New Delhi- Amritsar-New Delhi

03307 Dhanbad -Ferozpur express train journey (commencing from October 17 to 18) short terminated at Ambala.

03308 Ferozpur- Dhanbad express train journey commencing from October 19 to 29 short originated from Ambala, partially cancelled between Ambala-Ferozpur-Ambala.

04649 Jaynagar – Amritsar express train journey (commencing October 18) short terminated at Ambala.

04650 Amritsar-jaynagar express special train journey (commencing on October 19 and 21) short originate from Ambala, partially cancelled between Amritsar-Ambala.

04673 Jaynagar-Amritsar express special train journey (commencing on October 19) short terminated at Ambala.

04674 Amritsar-Jaynagar express train journey (commencing on October 20) short originated from Ambala, partially cancelled between Amritsar-Ambala.

02057 NewDelhi- Unahimachal express train journey (commencing from October 19 and 20) short terminated at Ambala.

02058 Unahimachal -NewDelhi express train journey (commencing from October 20 to 21) short originated from Ambala, partially cancelled between Ambala- Unahimchal -Ambala.

04651 Jaynagar – Amritsar express special train journey (commencing on October 20) short terminated at Delhi.

04652 Amritsar-Jaynagar express special train journey (commencing on October 21) short originated from Delhi, partially cancelled between Delhi and Amritsar.

02357Kolkata – Amritsar express special train journey (commencing on October 20) short terminated at Ambala.

02358 Amritsar-Kolkata express special train journey (commencing on October 22) short originated from Ambala, partially cancelled between Ambala and Amritsar.

04654 Amritsar – Newjalpaiguri express special train journey (commencing on October 21) short originated from Saharanpur, partially cancelled between Saharanpur and Amritsar.

09025 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar express special train journey (commencing on October 19) short terminated at Ambala

09026 Amritsar – Bandra Terminus express special train journey (commencing on October 21) short originated from Ambala, partially cancelled between Ambala and Amritsar.

02237 Varanasi -Jammutawi express special train journey (commencing on October 20) short terminated at Saharanpur.

02238 Jammutawi – Varanasi express special train journey (commencing on October 21) short originated from Saharanpur, partially cancelled between Saharanpur and Jammutawi.

04131 Prayag -Udhampur express special train journey (commencing on October 20) short terminated at Saharanpur

04132 Udhampur – Prayag express special train journey (commencing on October 21) short originated from Saharanpur, partially cancelled between Saharanpur and Jammutawi.

02355 Patna -Jammutawi express special train journey (commencing on October 20) short terminated at Bareilly

02356 Jammutawi – Patna express special train journeys (commencing on October 21) short originated from Bareilly, partially cancelled between Bareilly and Jammutawi.

00901 Bandra Terminus – Jammutawi parcel express special train journey (commencing on October 18) short terminated at Ambala

00902 Jammutawi – Bandra Terminus parcel express special train journeys (commencing on October 20) short originated from Ambala, partially cancelled between Ambala and Jammutawi.

DIVERTED TRAIN

The 00468 Amritsar-Howrah express special train journey (commencing on October 19) short originated from Delhi, partially cancelled between Delhi and Amritsar.

05910 Lalgarh- Dibrugarh express train journey (commencing from October 19 to 20) diverted to run via Hanumangarh-Hisar-Bhiwani- Rohtak.