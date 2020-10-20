Nokia launched ‘Nokia 215’, ‘Nokia 225’: Know the price and features

Nokia has launched two new feature phones in India. Nokia has launched Nokia 215 and Nokia 225. Both the phones comes with 4G connectivity.

Nokia 215 comes has a powerful battery and comes with in-built games, an English Dictionary and Wireless FM Radio. The phone is priced at 2,949.

It will be available for purchase on the official website of Nokia on October 23 and across retail outlets in India from November 6. The phone will be available in two colour options – Cyan Green and Black.

Nokia 225 comes with a rear camera . The phone has a 1150mAh battery. It also features wireless FM Radio and in-built games.

Nokia 225 is priced at Rs 3499. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the official website of Nokia from October 23. It will go on sale across retail platforms from November 6. Th phone will be available in three colours Classic Blue, Metallic Sand and Black.